September 27th, 6:00 PM in IMSE 117. At this event, Texas Tech staff, faculty, student organizations, and students will have the opportunity to learn about upcoming events and projects that is happening with the WCOE Outreach Program. The Whitacre College of Engineering STEM Outreach Program will be hosting a Ton Hall meeting on.

Attendees will also be able to promote their own outreach events and programs and/or ask questions/get information about how we can support your outreach efforts. Open to Tech students and staff of all majors! Posted:

9/26/2024



Originator:

Garrett Smith



Email:

Garrett.Smith@ttu.edu



Department:

Engineering





Categories

Departmental

