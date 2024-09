Bring your friends to learn some essential cooking skills with HoneyChild! You don't want to miss out on how to cook easy meals while on a budget. If interested, click here to RSVP or if you have any questions or concerns email Intercultural Education & Engagement at IEE@ttu.edu. See you there! Posted:

9/27/2024



Originator:

Angel Nino



Email:

angnino@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Date: 10/2/2024



Location:

Human Science Lab 605



