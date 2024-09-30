Celebrate the grand opening of Ol’ Red’s at Wiggins with us at Ol’ Red’s Spirit Day! Come for the tasty samples, grab some free swag, and enter for a chance to win awesome prizes!

Ol' Red’s at Wiggins

October 1, 2024

Starting at 11 AM, while supplies last!

Don’t miss out, Red Raiders! Be there early and celebrate with us!

#TexasTech #WreckEm #RedRaiderNation #OlReds #SpiritDay #TTUFood

Follow us @Eatattexastech to learn about special events, giveaways, new food locations, tasty treats, and more!!!

All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, checks, and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu or call (806) 742-1360.



Feed Your Inner Red Raider!

hospitality.ttu.edu

hospitality@ttu.edu