The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to a virtual educational event hosted by our strategic partner, Dell. In alignment with National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, this event will include a segment on cybersecurity from Dell's perspective, along with an overview of their latest product roadmap.

We encourage you to join us to learn about Dell’s newest products, features, strategies, and insights into IT security from an industry expert.

Event Topics:

Dell Roadmap & Updates

Product Highlights

Overview of the Threat Landscape from Dell’s Perspective

Q&A Session with Dell Experts

Event Details