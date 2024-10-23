TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Here’s how it works:

  • Bring supplies and equipment: Contribute unused items from your department that could benefit others.

  • Browse and trade: You don’t need to bring anything to participate—feel free to browse and take what your department needs!

  • Enjoy refreshments and prizes: Stop by for a snack, and stay for the door prizes! No donation is required to be eligible for a prize.

Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Location: Ballroom, Student Union Building (SUB)

Drop Off Time: 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Browsing Time: 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Hosted by Procurement Services and the Office of Sustainability, Red Raider Trader is your opportunity to reduce waste, save money, and foster collaboration across departments. Come and join us for a day of sustainability and resource sharing!
10/14/2024

Andrew Turnipseed

troy.turnipseed@ttu.edu

Procurement Services

