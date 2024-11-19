Stop by CopyMail located in the SUB basement, Suite 005, for your holiday creations and mailing needs. Let us print your holiday cards and mail them for you. We do printing, copying, shipping and more. CopyMail offers Tech students, staff, and faculty a discounted rate for FedEx and UPS domestic shipping for your personal and business mailing needs! This is a convenient location, and it will save you time and money especially during this busy season! Services: · Printing and binding · Copies of class notes · Syllabus printing · Business cards · Laminating · Brochure and Booklet Printing · Color and black & white copies · Purchase postage · Shipping boxes and envelopes · Mail packages



Hours: 8:00 am - 12:45 pm 1:15 pm - 5:00 pm Contact CopyMail (806) 742-3444 copymail@ttu.edu

Posted:

11/19/2024



Originator:

Wendy Vander Haeghen



Email:

Wendy.Vander-Haeghen@ttu.edu



Department:

Ops Div Planning and Admin





Categories

Departmental

