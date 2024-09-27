TTU HomeTechAnnounce

VPN Required for Remote Desktop Connections Effective Immediately
Previously, Information Technology provided a Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) Gateway service, which allowed remote connections to TTU systems on campus without a TTU VPN connection. To ensure the most secure connections into the TTU campus network, remote desktop connections are being moved to our secure GlobalProtect VPN tunnel instead of using the RDP Gateway. 

Effective immediately, the RDP Gateway service has been disabled. Customers who use the remote desktop service will need to update their connection settings to connect without RDP Gateway settings

If you wish to use Remote Desktop from off campus, you must first connect to GlobalProtect VPN. Then you will be able to establish your remote session. 

For assistance with VPN connectivity, please visit www.askIT.ttu.edu/vpn or contact IT Help Central at www.askIT.ttu.edu. You may also reach us by phone at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.
9/27/2024

IT Help Central

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu

IT Help Central


