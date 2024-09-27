Previously, Information Technology provided a Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) Gateway service, which allowed remote connections to TTU systems on campus without a TTU VPN connection. To ensure the most secure connections into the TTU campus network, remote desktop connections are being moved to our secure GlobalProtect VPN tunnel instead of using the RDP Gateway.





Effective immediately, the RDP Gateway service has been disabled. Customers who use the remote desktop service will need to update their connection settings to connect without RDP Gateway settings .





If you wish to use Remote Desktop from off campus, you must first connect to GlobalProtect VPN. Then you will be able to establish your remote session.



