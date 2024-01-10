Stay connected to campus life and all the excitement by living on campus next year! Don’t miss out—mark these important dates on your calendar:

October 31 – Current on-campus residents can reserve their same room (based on hall eligibility and availability).

November 5 – All returning students can select a room for next year (based on hall eligibility and availability).

December 3 – New incoming students can begin signing up for Housing!

Exciting news for Fall 2025 – Spring 2026!

Returning students now have even more housing options with additional halls and spaces available. Eligible halls include Bledsoe, Carpenter Wells, Clement, Coleman, Gates, Gordon, Honors, Horn, Hulen, Knapp, Murdough, Murray, Sneed, Stangel, Wall, and West Village. Current residents can roll over their deposits, which eliminates the need to pay a new deposit and allows them to secure their preferred space ahead of new incoming students.

Don’t miss the opportunity to enjoy the community, convenience, and resources that on-campus living provides.Secure your spot and keep campus your home!

For more information, please visit housing.ttu.edu or call 806.742.2661. Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @TTUHousing.