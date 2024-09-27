Emily Wiethorn's The Death of You and Me. September 26th - October 27th School of Art SRO Gallery Landmark Arts Galleries of the TTU School of Art





located in the sub-basement of the School of Art, Emily Wiethorn’s The Death of You and Me presented in the SRO Gallery, explores the enigmatic idea of identity while exploring the space that exists between who we are and who we become when experiencing severe trauma. On view from September 26th- October 27th 2024.