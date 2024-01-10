The "Networking for Success" training session will teach you how to formulate effective open-ended questions, practice active listening, and enhance your retention skills while expanding your network at Texas Tech. Hosted by the Rawls College of Business’s Center for Sales & Customer Relationship Excellence, this workshop aims to refine your networking abilities. Remember to bring your resume, business cards and LinkedIn profile! Register now to secure your spot! Food will be provided!

October 1st (Tuesday) - 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. Rawls College of Business room NW112.

Register here: https://rr0cer0rcba0ttu.wufoo.com/forms/z1td0yc0c00xjv/

9/30/2024



Lisa Gonzales Betancourt



lisa.m.betancourt@ttu.edu



Rawls College of Business



5:00 PM - 6:30 PM

10/1/2024



Rawls College of Business, Rm NW112



