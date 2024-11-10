Welcome to the 18th annual Texas Tech Presidential Lecture and Performance Series. This season we are proud to bring you the following line-up:





October 16, 2024 (Wed) / David Byrne: Reasons to be Cheerful A Tonic for Tumultuous Times / An Evening of Presentation by David Byrne

November 14 , 2024 (Thr) – American Patchwork Quartet Folk-Country/Jazz/East Asian Fusion Celebrating the Human Experience

February 20, 2025 (Thr) – MOMIX: Alice / Fall Down the Rabbit Hole Modern Dance Inspired by Alice in Wonderland

April 18, 2025 (Fri) – 11th Lubbock Lights: Los Hometown Boys Lubbock’s Tejano Music Awards Winner







Purchase tickets (season pass or individual tickets) and find information at www.presidentialseries.ttu.edu.

TTU students can receive 1 free ticket/event by showing their valid student IDs at the Student Union Building (1502 Akron) east info desk 30 days before each event.







