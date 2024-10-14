TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Join the Presidential Lecture & Performance Series (PLPS) for a 18th Season!
Welcome to the 18th annual Texas Tech Presidential Lecture and Performance Series. This season we are proud to bring you the following line-up:

October 16, 2024 (Wed) / David Byrne: Reasons to be Cheerful 

A Tonic for Tumultuous Times / An Evening of Presentation by David Byrne     


November 14 , 2024 (Thr) – American Patchwork Quartet 

Folk-Country/Jazz/East Asian Fusion Celebrating the Human Experience 


February 20, 2025 (Thr) – MOMIX: Alice / Fall Down the Rabbit Hole 

Modern Dance Inspired by Alice in Wonderland     


April 18, 2025 (Fri) – 11th Lubbock Lights: Los Hometown Boys 

Lubbock’s Tejano Music Awards Winner  



Purchase tickets (season pass or individual tickets) and find information at www.presidentialseries.ttu.edu. 
TTU students can receive 1 free ticket/event by showing their valid student IDs at the Student Union Building (1502 Akron) east info desk 30 days before each event. 


 
Posted:
10/14/2024

Originator:
Dóri Bosnyak

Email:
dori.bosnyak@ttu.edu

Department:
Capital Campaign


