David Byrne: Reasons to be Cheerful

A Tonic for Tumultuous Times

In 2019, David Byrne—known for being the face of rock band Talking Heads and for his diverse solo work—announced a venture called Reasons to be Cheerful, a project that calls itself “part magazine, part therapy session, part blueprint for a better world.” Through Byrne’s non-profit organization, Arbutus, Reasons to be Cheerful (RTBC) aims toward fulfilling this sensibility, applying it now to the future of our world. Through stories of hope, RTBC seeks to provide inspiration to those who want to know how the world can be better and how we can be part of that change.

RTBC is a nonprofit online magazine that is tonic for tumultuous times. They tell stories that reveal that there are, in fact, a surprising number of reasons to feel cheerful. Many of these reasons come in the form of smart, proven, replicable solutions to the world’s most pressing problems. Through sharp reporting, our stories balance a sense of healthy optimism with journalistic rigor, and find cause for hope.

RTBC was founded by artist and musician David Byrne, who believes in the power of approaching the world with curiosity—in art, in music, in collaboration and in life. RTBC embodies this sensibility, applying it now to the future of our world. Through stories of hope, rooted in evidence, Reasons to be Cheerful aims to inspire us all to be curious about how the world can be better, and to ask ourselves how we can be part of that change.

WHEN: October 16th, 2024; 7:00-8:15 PM (no intermission)

WHERE: Allen Theatre, Student Union Building 1502 Akron

TIX: $20 GA www.presidentialseries.ttu.edu; free for students with valid IDs

MORE: Follow us on FB & IG @ttupresidentialseries; find more at www.presidentialseries.ttu.edu