American Patchwork Quartet

Folk /Jazz / Country / East Asian Fusion Celebrating the Human Experience

American Patchwork Quartet (APQ) is on a mission to reclaim the immigrant soul of American Roots Music. Comprised of four highly acclaimed artists, APQ showcases the dynamic diversity of contemporary culture by reimagining timeless songs from America's past. APQ, led by multi-Grammy award-winning guitarist/vocalist Clay Ross, binds timeless American folk songs with jazz sophistication, country twang, West African hypnotics, and East Asian ornamentation. APQ's sound is a masterful confluence of tradition and innovation, transcending culture, politics, and ideology.

A southern-born roots music aficionado, Ross is also the founder of the world-renowned Gullah group Ranky Tanky. In APQ, Ross intertwines with other Grammy-winning artists: Falguni Shah, an eleventh-generation Hindustani classical vocalist, Yasushi Nakamura, an internationally acclaimed Issei jazz bassist, and Clarence Penn, a drumming protégée of Ellis Marsalis whose fibers were honed by African American church traditions. APQ resonates as a potent symbol of unity in diversity. It stands testament to the notion that, from a collage of varied backgrounds, a coherent and beautiful whole can be fashioned. Mirroring America's cultural mosaic, APQ stitches together a story that's both intricate and resilient. The fabric of their music is genuine—it neither feigns tolerance nor presents an overly-embellished image of unity. Instead, each carefully chosen piece dives deep into America's patchwork soul and shares the joys, sorrows, and unwavering hope of a nation crafted by shared dreams and diverse histories.

Far from being a haphazard collection of musical scraps, APQ is a deliberately designed homage to America's past and a showcase of its dynamic present. It beckons listeners to meditate upon our shared identity and relish in the musical threads that bind us. Just as an intricately designed quilt becomes a cherished family heirloom, when the distinct patterns of APQ's music align in perfect harmony, the result is both a blanket of warmth and a timeless treasure.

WHEN: November 14th (Thr), 2024; 7:00-8:30 PM (no intermission)

WHERE: Allen Theatre, Student Union Building, 1502 Akron

TIX: $20 GA https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/civic-center/ticketing/american-patchwork-quartet / free for students with valid IDs

MORE: Follow us on FB & IG @ttupresidentialseries; find more at www.presidentialseries.ttu.edu