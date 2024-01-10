The Texas Department of Information Resources has received several reports of Texas Higher Education students being targeted by a phishing campaign. The students may receive an email in their .edu email account titled, “Your Student ID will go on hold” or something similar. When students click a link within the email, they are directed to a phishing site designed to steal their username and password.
Specific Recommendations:
- If you receive one of these messages, delete it and do not respond to it.
- If you do respond—either by replying, clicking on a link, or visiting the website—your eRaider account may be disabled to protect the TTU community and institutional accounts and data.
- If you are uncertain of a message’s legitimacy, please contact IT Help Central for further assistance.