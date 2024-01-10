The Texas Department of Information Resources has received several reports of Texas Higher Education students being targeted by a phishing campaign. The students may receive an email in their .edu email account titled, “Your Student ID will go on hold” or something similar. When students click a link within the email, they are directed to a phishing site designed to steal their username and password.

Specific Recommendations: If you receive one of these messages, delete it and do not respond to it.

If you do respond—either by replying, clicking on a link, or visiting the website— your eRaider account may be disabled to protect the TTU community and institutional accounts and data.

If you are uncertain of a message’s legitimacy, please contact IT Help Central for further assistance. We encourage you to be vigilant in practicing cybersecurity. You can find additional tips online at www.cybersecurity.ttu.edu and www.askit.ttu.edu/idfraudsite . For more information or questions, please contact IT Help Central at www.askit.ttu.edu. You may also reach us by phone at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

