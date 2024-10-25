HAUNTED TOUR OF TTU CAMPUS





We invite you to accompany a lantern-bearing investigator, and wind your way through campus, where you’ll encounter a cast of storytellers. Along your journey tales will be spun, weaving together a spooky tapestry of TTU’s storied history. Whether gazing across the moon-drenched campus, or listening beneath the looming shadows of our Spanish Renaissance façades, we’ll bewitch you with our tales. Each story is unique, and their source ranges from legends passed-down between generations of students and still whispered in dormitories today, to real life tragedies that have left a permanent scar on Raiderland.



Due to the presentation of some scary stories, families should consider this event to be rated PG-13. Whether or not children attend is left entirely to their parent or guardian’s discretion.



Tickets are $5 per person. Please note the last tour begins at 11:15 p.m.; the 8:00, 8:15, 9:30, 9:45, and 10:00 p.m. online tour tickets have already sold out, but cash tickets may be available in person. Our haunted tour is a place-based entertainment experience, hosted to amuse attendees with strange tales of a locale's past. The event specifically focuses on any macabre — or allegedly paranormal — stories that are widely claimed to have occurred.

10/4/2024



Garret Langlois



Garret.D.Langlois@ttu.edu



Time: 8:00 PM - 11:15 PM

Event Date: 10/25/2024



Old Dairy Barn



