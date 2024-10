Join Austin Laden and other co-guests every Tuesday @5pm for an hour of Formula 1 News, Opinions, and conversations! Follow us on X @thepitlaners and on Instagram @Thepitlaneradioshow!

You can tune in on either 88.1FM, via the KTXT website ( http://www.ktxtfm.org/raider/ ) or via Apple Music (Search The Raider 88.1)!

We have a big show tomorrow! Discussing Daniel Ricciardo's "retirement", the rumor's around Sergio Perez and much more!

10/1/2024



Austin Laden



aladen@ttu.edu



Time: 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Date: 10/1/2024



