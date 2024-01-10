ColorStack is partnering with SHPE to bring you all the answers to your internship questions. Come stop by Livermore 101 between 6:30 to 8:30 pm TODAY to hear firsthand experiences from interns who worked with some of the best companies over the summer. From how to set up your resume to what it should highlight and include, down to the best way to answer some of the tougher technical and personal questions you might be asked during an interview, ColorStack and SHPE have you covered! Don't be shy, come say hi, we hope to see you there!

10/1/2024



Jordan Bonaldo



jbonaldo@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Date: 10/1/2024



Livermore 101



