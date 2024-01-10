TCMA is a creative multi-media production club here on campus, open to anyone at the university! While we cover various mediums, we primarily focus on film with the intention of planning, producing, and distributing a short film throughout the year! More on this and other activities/workshops are covered at our weekly meetings on Tuesdays.



For tonight's meeting, we are getting out of the classroom and are going to be going out on campus to take some pictures of absolutely anything and everything! We will also be going into detail about a photo contest we are holding, which will involve a prize. Even if you aren't that knowledgeable about cameras, getting involved in TCMA is a great way to connect and make friends with like-minded individuals who are passionate about media and an efficient way to build your resume, enhance your portfolio, and get some experience under your belt.



We hope to see you there!



When: Tonight, October 1st, 6:30 PM

Where: MCOM 168

10/1/2024



Jacqueline Peters



jacqpete@ttu.edu



Time: 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Date: 10/1/2024



168 Media & Communication Building



