Join SAB and PicFlips to make a custom 60-page flipbook in less than a minute! You’ll create a seven-second video and watch as PicFlips assembles the video into a flipbook you can keep forever. We’ll be in the SUB Courtyard starting at 11 on Tuesday, October 15. Free with TTU Student ID.





This event is part of TTU Homecoming 2024. The full list of homecoming events can be found at homecoming.ttu.edu





The Student Activities Board is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.