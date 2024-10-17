The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to a virtual Microsoft educational event on October 17 from 2pm – 4pm (CT). TTU students, faculty, and staff are encouraged to take full advantage of the many Microsoft applications available - such as Outlook, Word, Excel, OneDrive, Power BI, and SharePoint - to promote teamwork, increase productivity, and enhance output. Topics will include: Microsoft Roadmap & Updates

Highlights of Security Benefits and Features

Engage with Microsoft: Questions & Answers Event Details Date: October 17

October 17 Time: 2pm – 4pm (CT)

2pm – 4pm (CT) Location: The presentation will be offered virtually via Microsoft Teams. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events (itevents@ttu.edu) and we will send you the calendar invitation and Teams access information. Posted:

