Join the TTU Honors College Bell House at the Walk to End Alzheimers on October 5th at 10:30!

Meet at the Honors Hall to Carpool at 9:15 or at Adventure Park at 9:30!





Donate or join our team here: https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2024/TX-WestTexas?team_id=914854&pg=team&fr_id=17966





Sign up for carpooling here: https://bit.ly/3ZOpkOY