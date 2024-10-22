TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Great Book Reads Club to Host Discussion on Indigenous Horror and Folklore

The event will take place Oct. 16, 23 and 30, from 5:30-7p.m. in the library, room 132. Snacks and drinks will be available.

 

For more information, email jenni.jacobs@ttu.edu.

 
Posted:
10/22/2024

Originator:
Marcos Rubio

Email:
marcosru@ttu.edu

Department:
Library


Categories