There may be potential delays when scheduling a Surplus pick-up due to the disruption of the Property Inventory System (PIS) that is tied to TTUHSC. Please continue to reach out to property.surplus@ttu.edu for any requests or questions, and we will be happy to help.

property,surplus@ttu.edu Posted:

10/2/2024



Originator:

Emily Phelan



Email:

Emily.Phelan@ttu.edu



Department:

Ops Div Planning and Admin





