The series will have three sessions centering around the readings and Q&As of authors Stacie Shannon Denetsosie, Deborah Jackson Taffa and Ire Liebenberg.

· Stacie Shannon Denetsosie will present “The Missing Morningstar and Other Stories” at 7 p.m. Oct. 17. (link)

· Deborah Jackson Taffa will present “Whiskey Tender: A Memoir” at 7 p.m. Oct. 24. (link)

· Ire Liebenberg will present “Birds at Night: Poems” at 7 p.m. Nov. 7. (link)

All sessions will take place online via Zoom. All events are free and open to the public.

For additional information, contact: Kristin Loyd, 806.834.7471 or Kristin.D.Loyd@ttu.edu.