TTU Information Technology invites the TTU community to an InfoReady virtual educational event on November 5th from 2pm – 4pm (CT). The strategic partnership between TTU and InfoReady provides the TTU community with diverse options for enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of award management. InfoReady incorporates various functions associated with award management, such as designing custom forms, tracking activity and progress of an award, routing nominations and reviews, managing applications, and sharing results across the institution.

Professionals from InfoReady will educate the TTU community on the following topics:

InfoReady Roadmap

Product Highlights & Features

Customization Options

Security & Accessibility

Engage with InfoReady: Questions & Answers

· Event Details: