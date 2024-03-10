Hey Everyone!

We’re thrilled to announce that we have ONLY 3 SPOTS LEFT for our Reformer Pilates Certification Program! This is an exclusive opportunity to get certified with Balanced Body, one of the top names in Pilates, right here at Texas Tech.

Here’s what you need to know:

The first Zoom session will cover Pilates Essentials , giving you a strong foundation in Pilates basics.

The second session is Reformer #1 , where you'll start logging hours for certification and help us soft launch the Reformer program at Texas Tech.

The final session is Reformer #2, completing your certification.

Dates:

October 5th & 6th (Zoom): 1 PM – 5 PM

November 2nd & 3rd (In person): 8 AM – 5 PM

January 25th & 26th (In person): 8 AM – 5 PM

Important:

By signing up, you’re committing to attend every session—there’s no backing out! This certification is valid for life, but you must be 100% sure you can make these dates.

Payment plans are available, and we can extend them based on how long you'll be in school. Fitwell is managing this individually for everyone. More details to come soon!

If you’re interested, you MUST confirm by Friday, October 4th at 10 AM to grab your spot!

Contact me at gabriella.perez@ttu.edu ASAP for more details or to secure your spot.

Let’s make this happen!