Join us for Hangeul Day and explore the rich history of the Korean alphabet, Hangeul! This event is perfect for anyone interested in Korean language and culture. You’ll learn about the origins and development of Hangeul, and participate in a fun, hands-on activity where you’ll create your own name using Hangeul characters. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to engage with Korea’s linguistic heritage!
10/4/2024
Emi Tasho
etasho@ttu.edu
CMLL
Time: 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 10/10/2024
CMLL Qualia (B1)
