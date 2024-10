Japanese program is hosting an Origami Workshop on October 11. You will learn how to fold a Jack-O'-lantern, a bat, and a ghost! Let's enjoy spooky Halloween decoration making. You can also fold non-Halloween origami as well. Origami paper and folding instructions will be provided. Posted:

10/11/2024



Originator:

Emi Tasho



Email:

etasho@ttu.edu



Department:

CMLL



Event Information

Time: 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 10/11/2024



Location:

CMLL 113



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment