R.A.D. Self-Defense Training is open to all students, staff, faculty, and Lubbock community members. These trainings fill up on a first-come, first-serve basis with priority given to TTU students.

R.A.D. at Texas Tech includes sessions that last two days, including a lecture and technique session that build off one another. You must attend both sessions to complete the program.

The courses are led by certified instructors through R.A.D. Systems.





Women's basics will be held Friday, November 15th from 4-8PM and Saturday, October 26th from 9AM-2PM . You must attend classes on both days.