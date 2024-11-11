R.A.D. Self-Defense Training is open to all students, staff, faculty, and Lubbock community members. These trainings fill up on a first-come, first-serve basis with priority given to TTU students.

R.A.D. at Texas Tech includes sessions that last two days, including a lecture and technique session that build off one another. You must attend both sessions to complete the program.

The courses are led by certified instructors through R.A.D. Systems.



