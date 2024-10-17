|
This event features a soothing, hour-long yoga session that will help participants relax and center themselves. Following the yoga, attendees will have the opportunity to express their stories in a supportive, safe environment. Through reflective writing, participants can shine a light on their experiences and symbolically leave behind their “luggage” by leaving their written stories at the event. This gathering offers a space for healing, empowerment, and community support. All are welcome to join us and our peer educators in fostering resilience and strength.
RISE is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.
10/16/2024
Elizabeth Perry
eliperry@ttu.edu
N/A
Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 10/17/2024
Urbanovsky Park Rugby Field
