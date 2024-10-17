This event features a soothing, hour-long yoga session that will help participants relax and center themselves. Following the yoga, attendees will have the opportunity to express their stories in a supportive, safe environment. Through reflective writing, participants can shine a light on their experiences and symbolically leave behind their “luggage” by leaving their written stories at the event. This gathering offers a space for healing, empowerment, and community support. All are welcome to join us and our peer educators in fostering resilience and strength.

See the rest of our October events, including our Domestic Violence Awareness Month events, here: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/rise/events.php

RISE is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.



