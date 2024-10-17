Do you want to learn more about your unique strengths and how they can help you in college and your future career? If yes, the StrengthsQuest Workshop is for you!





This fun and easy-going workshop, led by TTU graduate students, is a four-part series of group sessions based on the revolutionary program, StrengthsQuest. StrengthsQuest is a career assessment that provides personalized insight into your maximum potential. In partnership with the University Career Center, this workshop will help you better understand your StrengthsQuest profile and explore suitable career paths!





To attend, please take the StrengthsQuest assessment and register for the group using the two links provided below. The assessment can take 45 minutes to 1 hour, so it is important that you complete it before the first session.









Strengths Exploration Small Group Sign-up (google.com) Link to register is





Space is limited, so please make sure you can attend all four sessions before signing up. We look forward to meeting you!





Session One: October 17th 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Session Two: October 24th 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Session Three: November 7th 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Session Four: November 14th 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM





If you have any questions, please contact Lauren Swanson (lauren.swanson@ttu.edu)