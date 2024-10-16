Join TTU RISE and SGA for Matador Mental Health Day 2024 a day dedicated to raising awareness about mental health and promoting well-being will have tons of swag, including shirts, stickers, hats, stress, balls, and more all designed to help you stay mindful of your mental health. The first 100 students to arrive will receive meal cards so be sure to come early! We will be sharing practical tips on self-care, stress management and mental wellness to help you prioritize your well-being throughout the school year plus Raider Red will make a special appearance to bring the Red Raider spirit to the event. Don’t miss this chance to support mental health, grab some great freebies and connect with Resources to help you stay mentally strong.



Rise and SGA are registered student organizations at Texas Tech University.