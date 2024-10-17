|
Explore everything your campus has to offer to support your well-being! This event brings together a variety of resources and organizations focused on different areas of wellness, including mental health, physical fitness, academic support, financial wellness, and more. Take charge of your well-being and learn about the many ways Texas Tech can support you in thriving during your college journey!
10/17/2024
Elizabeth Perry
eliperry@ttu.edu
N/A
Time: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 10/17/2024
Red Raider Plaza
