Are you passionate about advocating for neurodivergent students or supporting an inclusive campus environment? We invite you to join Advocates for Ability, a new student organization at Texas Tech University dedicated to empowering and supporting students with neurodivergence.

Our Focus:

We are committed to addressing the unique needs of neurodivergent students, including those with ADHD, autism, dyslexia, and other forms of neurodivergence. Our mission is to highlight the exceptionalism of neurodivergent students, promoting their strengths and abilities while advocating for a more accessible and inclusive campus.

Who Should Join?

Neurodivergent students seeking community and support

Allies and supporters (students and community organizations) who believe in disability advocacy

Educators and professionals interested in fostering inclusive learning environments

Together, we aim to build awareness, enhance accessibility, and celebrate the talents and contributions of neurodivergent students at Texas Tech. Whether you want to share your experiences, support our cause, or learn more about how you can contribute, we welcome everyone!

Interested?

For more information or to get involved, please contact Carrie Badillo at Carrie.Badillo@ttu.edu to join or attend our next meeting.

Let’s celebrate the exceptionalism of neurodivergent students and create positive change together!