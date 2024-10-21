ON OCTOBER 21ST 2024





WE WILL BE HOSTING MARCH TO THE POLLS





This is the first day for the state of Texas to vote early. Your voice matters and the earlier you cast the ballot the better.





On these slides you will see all the organizations that have decided to collaborate with us. As well as steps you need to take to ensure you can participate with us.





There will be free food, games, and a DJ to celebrate this initiative we are taking.





ALL ATTENDEES MUST BRING STATE ID





YOUR VOICE YOUR VOTE





The National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.

