The Texas Tech Law Review and Journal of the Energy Law Practitioner are hosting the 2024 Energy Law Symposium, Putting Words to Work: Energy Transactions on Friday, November 1, 2024, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Mark & Becky Lanier Professional Development Center Auditorium at the Texas Tech University School of Law at 3311 18th Street, Lubbock, Texas.

This year, attendees will gain insight and guidance from some of the industry's finest as they explore key topics such as drafting energy leases, exculpatory clauses in joint operating agreements, and carbon capture and sequestration transactions. Breakfast and lunch will be served for attendees. The event provides 7 CLE and AAPL credits for lawyers, and the public is welcome to attend. There are Zoom options for attendance as well as discounted prices for Texas Tech University School of Law Alumni and students or faculty.

For more information or to register, please visit https://eventregistration.law.ttu.edu/events/2024/energylaw/ or contact Abby Dye at abdye@ttu.edu.