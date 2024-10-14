|
These office hours will be available from October 8th- 15th, 2024. This is your chance to have any questions about Nuventive Improve answered! Use the link in the location section to set up a time and date to meet with our OPA staff and get answers to your questions.
|Posted:
10/14/2024
Originator:
Rigdon Yates
Email:
riyates@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
Event Information
All Day Event
Event Date: 10/14/2024
Location:
https://calendly.com/sandra-castillo-ttu/nuventive-improve-office-hours-clone?month=2024-10
Categories