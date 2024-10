The "Negotiating for Success" training session will equip you with the skills to ask impactful open-ended questions, enhance your active listening abilities, explore problem-solving strategies, and learn to compromise—all while expanding your network at Texas Tech. Hosted by the Rawls College of Business’s Center for Sales Excellence. This workshop is designed to enhance your negotiating skills. Remember to bring your laptop and phone! Register now to secure your spot! Food will be provided!