Sippy Live in Lubbock – Gremlin Mode Tour at Culture!??

Get ready for an electrifying night of music as DJ Sippy takes the stage at Culture for her Gremlin Mode Tour! Known for her heavy bass drops and high-energy performances, Sippy will bring an unforgettable vibe to the heart of Lubbock.

Event Details:

This event is sponsored by Music Without Borders, in partnership with SMG Events and Red Ravers. Don’t miss your chance to experience Sippy live in Lubbock – gather your friends and grab your tickets now!

Music Without Boarders is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.
Posted:
10/10/2024

Originator:
Anthony Fleming

Email:
antflemi@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


Categories