Get ready for an electrifying night of music as DJ Sippy takes the stage at Culture for her Gremlin Mode Tour! Known for her heavy bass drops and high-energy performances, Sippy will bring an unforgettable vibe to the heart of Lubbock.

Event Details:

This event is sponsored by Music Without Borders, in partnership with SMG Events and Red Ravers. Don’t miss your chance to experience Sippy live in Lubbock – gather your friends and grab your tickets now!

Music Without Boarders is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.