As hurricanes and other natural disasters occur, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) urges individuals to remain on alert for potential malicious cyber activity. Fraudulent emails and social media messages—often containing malicious links or attachments—are common after major natural disasters.

Criminals often use these topics to lure people into opening a malicious attachment, clicking on a link, or copying and pasting a web address into their browser. In some cases, these attempts are very sophisticated, complete with professional logos and fluent grammar. In addition, be wary of social media pleas, texts, or door-to-door solicitations relating to severe weather events.

Specific Recommendations: If you receive one of these messages, delete it and do not respond to it .

. If you do respond, either by replying, clicking on a link, or visiting the website, your eRaider account may be temporarily disabled to protect the TTU community and institutional accounts and data .

. If you are uncertain of a message’s legitimacy, please contact IT Help Central for further assistance. We encourage you to be vigilant in practicing cybersecurity. For additional information regarding these cyber threats, please visit https://consumer.ftc.gov/features/dealing-weather-emergencies . You can find additional tips online at https://www.askit.ttu.edu/idfraudsite and https://www.ttu.edu/cybersecurity . For more information or questions, please contact IT Help Central at www.askIT.ttu.edu . You may also reach us by phone at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu

10/10/2024



IT Help Central



ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



IT Help Central





