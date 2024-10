Come release the stress before the test, and paint with IEE on October 29th from 5 pm-7 pm at the Student Enrichment Center! Make sure to RSVP here. See you there! Posted:

10/14/2024



Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 10/22/2024



Location:

Student Enrichment Center



