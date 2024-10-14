How to Apply

Visit WRP.gov and click “Students Register Now!” to get started!

Students and recent graduates can apply to WRP if they:

· have a disability and are eligible under the Schedule A hiring authority

· are a U.S. citizen or national (residents of American Samoa and Swains Island)

· are enrolled in an undergraduate or graduate degree program on a substantially full-time basis OR have graduated with a degree on or after April 1, 2022.

New and returning WRP applicants must register and complete an application each year to continue to participate.

Registration closes on Tuesday, October 15. All application materials must be submitted on the website by October 17 at 11:59pm PST. You will need time to get your registration approved, gather your resume and transcript, and complete your application, so please don’t delay!

For more information or questions about WRP, please contact Angie.Haney@ttu.edu



