As part of the continued efforts to strengthen relationships with community partners, last month Campus Access & Engagement launched a new series called, Community on Campus Lunch & Learn. The purpose is to provide students with opportunities to interact with individuals from various professions and industries, in an informal, yet intimate hour-long setting.

This month’s speaker is TTU alumnus, mechanical engineer, and owner of Chambers Engineering, LLC, Chris Chambers. The event will be held on Thursday, October 17th in from Noon-1:00 p.m. in the Student Enrichment Center, 2533 15th St. Free lunch will be provided, but RSVP is required : https://forms.office.com/r/73xZuJLX3i.