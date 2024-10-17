The Latino Medical Student Association Plus (LMSA+) invites you to our first general meeting of the year on Thursday, October 17th, from 7 - 8 PM in Holden Hall 05. This meeting will be a great opportunity to meet the 2024-2025 Executive Officers, learn about exciting upcoming events, and connect with fellow pre-health students.

We’re also honored to welcome Benjamin Olivo, the current president of LMSA at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, as our guest speaker. Benjamin and one of his officers will share their experiences in medical school, discuss the path to getting there, and offer valuable advice for aspiring medical professionals. There will also be time for a Q&A session, giving you a chance to ask any questions you may have.

Refreshments will be provided for all attendees.

Don’t forget to join our Tech Connect and follow our current Instagram account @lmsaplusttu for the latest updates and information.





