The ASCE is partnering with ColorStack to bring you a night of fun trivia questions with a side of pizza, snacks, drinks, and pro-points for all those in attendance! Come join us for a night of getting to know each other and the orgs while we share a meal and make new memories. Livermore 101 is big enough for you and all the friends you might want to bring and all those you could make; we hope to see you there!

ColorStack is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University. Posted:

10/14/2024



Originator:

Jordan Bonaldo



Email:

jbonaldo@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 10/15/2024



Location:

Livermore 101



