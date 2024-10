Want to learn a bit more about how the professionals at Google code? Maybe you're interested in expanding your skill set a bit when it comes to the behind the scenes of line-by-line codes? All of this and more is brought to you by GDSC and ColorStack during our Beginner's Code Along this Wednesday (October 16th)! Don't be shy and come stop by for the snacks, smiles, and smoothest coding techniques available!

ColorStack is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University. Posted:

10/14/2024



Originator:

Jordan Bonaldo



Email:

jbonaldo@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 10/16/2024



Location:

Petroleum Engineering Room 110



