This family-friendly event is come and go and includes special crafts such as sugar skull magnets and sugar skull masks and make your own alebrijes and hojalata (Mexican tin art). Enjoy live music from Mariachi los Matadores and dancing by Ballet Folklorico Fiesta Bonita, along with chips, queso, and pan de polvo. The museum invites guests to participate in a community ofrenda, honoring their loved ones. (please only bring copies of photos, not originals).

The event is free and open to the public.



