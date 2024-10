This Come and See will focus on the back stories behind the garments in Extravagance Elegance High Fashion of the 19th Century exhibit; fall clothes; an Apple Pie Ridge quilt from Virginia; and recently acquired prize-winning quilts from Pat Connally of Midland.

Come and See will take place on Thursday, October 24 and Saturday, October 26, both at the same time and place. The program is the same on both dates so attend the one that works best for you.

R.S.V.P. to marian.ann.montgomery@ttu.edu